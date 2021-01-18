Blanche-Neige et Cendrillon – BRINDILLE Événement exclusivement en ligne., 18 janvier 2021, Paris.

Blanche-Neige et Cendrillon – BRINDILLE

du lundi 18 janvier au mercredi 26 avril 2023 à Événement exclusivement en ligne.

Écoutez la belle histoire de Blanche-Neige et Cendrillon… Nouveau single de Brindille disponible sur toutes les plateformes ! Hear the beautiful story of Snow White and Cinderella… New single from Brindille available on all platforms! [SPOTIFY]([https://open.spotify.com/album/3ksAMTlYjFzbEqJyq9IfJE](https://open.spotify.com/album/3ksAMTlYjFzbEqJyq9IfJE) ) – [DEEZER](https://www.deezer.com/fr/album/273795172) – [APPLEMUSIC](https://music.apple.com/us/album/blanche-neige-et-cendrillon-single/1595026822) – [AMAZONMUSIC]([https://music.amazon.fr/albums/B09LR9FCN8](https://music.amazon.fr/albums/B09LR9FCN8) ) [TIDAL](https://tidal.com/browse/album/204886248) – [KKBOX]([https://www.kkbox.com/sg/en/album/tGdetIEOyhMUo0F8aR0v009H-index.html](https://www.kkbox.com/sg/en/album/tGdetIEOyhMUo0F8aR0v009H-index.html) ) – [ANGHAMI]([https://play.anghami.com/artist/6039052?lang=fr](https://play.anghami.com/artist/6039052?lang=fr) ) – [BOOMPLAY]([https://www.boomplay.com/albums/34782207](https://www.boomplay.com/albums/34782207) ) – [ZWUK](https://sber-zvuk.com/release/20386923) ETC. Événement exclusivement en ligne. Prix selon plateformes. Event exclusively online. Price depending on platforms.

Prix selon plateformes. Price depending on platforms.

Écoutez la belle histoire de Blanche-Neige et Cendrillon… Nouveau single de Brindille disponible sur toutes les plateformes !

Événement exclusivement en ligne. Paris Paris Paris



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-01-18T08:30:00 2021-01-18T09:00:00;2021-11-22T08:30:00 2021-11-22T23:30:00;2021-11-27T08:00:00 2021-11-27T08:30:00;2021-12-20T08:00:00 2021-12-20T08:30:00;2021-12-27T08:00:00 2021-12-27T08:30:00;2022-01-17T08:00:00 2022-01-17T08:30:00;2022-01-27T08:00:00 2022-01-27T08:30:00;2022-02-21T08:00:00 2022-02-21T08:30:00;2022-02-27T08:00:00 2022-02-27T08:30:00;2022-03-21T08:30:00 2022-03-21T09:00:00;2022-03-27T08:00:00 2022-03-27T08:30:00;2022-04-18T08:30:00 2022-04-18T09:00:00;2022-04-27T08:00:00 2022-04-27T08:30:00;2022-05-23T08:00:00 2022-05-23T08:30:00;2022-06-20T08:00:00 2022-06-20T08:30:00;2022-07-18T08:00:00 2022-07-18T08:30:00;2022-08-22T08:00:00 2022-08-22T08:30:00;2022-09-19T08:00:00 2022-09-19T08:30:00;2022-10-17T08:30:00 2022-10-17T09:00:00;2022-11-21T08:30:00 2022-11-21T23:30:00;2022-11-26T07:30:00 2022-11-26T08:00:00;2022-11-26T08:00:00 2022-11-26T23:30:00;2022-12-19T08:30:00 2022-12-19T09:00:00;2022-12-26T08:00:00 2022-12-26T23:30:00;2023-01-26T08:00:00 2023-01-26T23:30:00;2023-02-26T08:00:00 2023-02-26T23:30:00;2023-03-26T08:00:00 2023-03-26T23:30:00;2023-04-26T08:00:00 2023-04-26T23:30:00