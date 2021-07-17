THE DISTILLERS, Rock from Médoc en concert le 17 07 2021 à 18H00 Stade municipal d’Ordonnac 33340 Blaignan-Prignac
THE DISTILLERS, Rock from Médoc en concert le 17 07 2021 à 18H00 Stade municipal d’Ordonnac 33340, 17 juillet 2021 18:00-17 juillet 2021 19:15, Blaignan-Prignac.
Samedi 17 juillet, 18h00 Se renseigner auprès de la municipalité d’Ordonnac
Stade municipal d’ORDONNAC 33340
THE DISTILLERS, Rock from Médoc » sera en concert au stade municipal d’Ordonnac de 18h00 à 19h15 (en première partie) le samedi 17 juillet 2021. Le groupe assure la reprise dynamique de standards de Rock.
Si vous aimez battre la mesure avec du gros son, ce rendez-vous est ideal.
- Liens internet
> PAGE FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/The-Distillers-Rock-from-M%C3%A9doc–108879640561737
> BLOG DU GROUPE
https://the-distillers-rock-from-medoc.hubside.fr/?fbclid=IwAR3Zi1HqUr5pznamhu7Pi1YFPQ-tgBWnz0pC8VM2-4d7AipKhuf40ub9xpY
Contacts pour concert(s) : 07 78 82 52 95 – malcomnif66@gmail.com -.
Stade municipal d’Ordonnac 33340 33340 33340 Blaignan-Prignac Prignac-en-Médoc Gironde
samedi 17 juillet – 18h00 à 19h15