Pyrène à vélo: Vélo, Yoga et Brunch Parc Aquasports, 25 juin 2023, Bizanos.

Une matinée Vélo, Yoga & Brunch au Domaine Mont-Riant à Jurançon pour s’offrir un moment de détente et de plaisirs des yeux, du corps et du palais dans un superbe lieu à deux pas de Pau !

Les dimanches 30 avril, 28 mai et 25 juin de 9h45 à 14h en partenariat avec @eclosiionyoga & @domainemontriant.

2023-06-25 à ; fin : 2023-06-25 14:00:00. EUR.

Parc Aquasports av Léon Heid

Bizanos 64320 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A morning of cycling, yoga & brunch at the Domaine Mont-Riant in Jurançon for a moment of relaxation and pleasure for the eyes, the body and the palate in a beautiful place near Pau!

Sundays April 30th, May 28th and June 25th from 9:45am to 2pm in partnership with @eclosiionyoga & @domainemontriant

Una mañana de ciclismo, yoga y brunch en el Domaine Mont-Riant de Jurançon para un momento de relajación y placer para la vista, el cuerpo y el paladar en un lugar inmejorable a dos pasos de Pau

Domingos 30 de abril, 28 de mayo y 25 de junio de 9.45 a 14.00 h en colaboración con @eclosiionyoga y @domainemontriant

Ein Vormittag mit Radfahren, Yoga & Brunch auf der Domaine Mont-Riant in Jurançon, um sich einen Moment der Entspannung zu gönnen und Augen, Körper und Gaumen an einem wunderschönen Ort nur einen Katzensprung von Pau entfernt zu verwöhnen!

An den Sonntagen 30. April, 28. Mai und 25. Juni von 9:45 bis 14:00 Uhr in Partnerschaft mit @eclosiionyoga & @domainemontriant

Mise à jour le 2023-03-27 par OT Pau