lun 24 avril 2023
2023-06-03

Pyrène à vélo: Le grand tour de Pau Parc Aquasports, 3 juin 2023, Bizanos.

“Le grand tour de Pau ” ! Une balade à vélo accessible à tous pour s’oxygéner et découvrir l’histoire de la charmante capitale béarnaise sur un parcours en cœur de la ville mais privilégiant les voies vélos arborées. (12kms).
2023-06-03
Parc Aquasports av Léon Heid
Bizanos 64320 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine

the great tour of Pau ! A bike ride accessible to all to get some fresh air and discover the history of the charming capital of Bearn on a route in the heart of the city but favoring the bike paths with trees (12kms)

¡El gran tour de Pau ! Un paseo en bicicleta accesible a todos para tomar el aire y descubrir la historia de la encantadora capital de Bearn en una ruta en el corazón de la ciudad, pero favoreciendo los carriles bici arbolados (12kms)

die große Tour de Pau? Eine Fahrradtour für jedermann, bei der Sie Sauerstoff tanken und die Geschichte der charmanten Hauptstadt des Béarn entdecken können. Die Strecke führt durch die Stadt, aber bevorzugt auf baumbestandenen Fahrradwegen (12 km)

3 juin 2023
Parc Aquasports
Parc Aquasports av Léon Heid
Bizanos
Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Parc Aquasports Bizanos

