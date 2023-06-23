FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE – L’HARMONIE DU PAYS DE BITCHE EN CONCERT Bitche, 23 juin 2023, Bitche.

À l’occasion de la fête de la musique, l’harmonie du Pays de Bitche et l’auberge du lac vous invitent à assister à un concert au bord de l’étang dans un cadre bucolique. Réservation recommandée au 03 87 96 96 00.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-06-23 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-23 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est



To celebrate the Fête de la Musique, the Pays de Bitche Brass Band and the Auberge du Lac invite you to attend a concert on the banks of the lake in a bucolic setting. Reservations recommended on 03 87 96 96 00.

Para celebrar la Fiesta de la Música, la Pays de Bitche Brass Band y el Auberge du Lac le invitan a asistir a un concierto a orillas del lago en un entorno bucólico. Se recomienda reservar en el 03 87 96 96 00.

Anlässlich des Musikfestes laden Sie die Harmonie du Pays de Bitche und die Auberge du Lac zu einem Konzert am Ufer des Teichs in einem bukolischen Rahmen ein. Reservierung empfohlen unter 03 87 96 96 00.

