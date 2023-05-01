CONCERT DE PRINTEMPS Espace Cassin, 1 mai 2023, Bitche.

Composée de 60 choristes la polyphonie de l’Étoile-du-Matin vous convie à une soirée chaleureuse rythmée par les joyeux chants de nos régions.

Petite restauration et boissons proposées durant l’entracte.. Tout public

Lundi 2023-05-01 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-01 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

Espace Cassin rue du Général Stuhl

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est



Composed of 60 choristers, the polyphony of the Étoile-du-Matin invites you to a warm evening with the joyful songs of our regions.

Light meals and drinks will be served during the intermission.

Compuesta por 60 coristas, la polifonía Étoile-du-Matin le invita a una cálida velada con los alegres cantos de nuestras regiones.

Durante el intervalo se servirán comidas ligeras y bebidas.

Die Polyphonie de l’Étoile-du-Matin besteht aus 60 Chorsängern und lädt Sie zu einem herzlichen Abend ein, der von den fröhlichen Liedern unserer Regionen bestimmt wird.

In der Pause werden kleine Snacks und Getränke angeboten.

