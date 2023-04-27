Omar EK – « REFLETS » Release Party Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint Sauveur Lille Catégories d’Évènement: Lille

Omar EK – « REFLETS » Release Party Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint Sauveur, 27 avril 2023, Lille. Omar EK – « REFLETS » Release Party Jeudi 27 avril, 19h00 Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée libre ***** RELEASE PARTY *****

Pour la sortie de son 1er EP « REFLETS », Omar EK t’invite au Bistrot de St So pour sa Release Party.

// LINE-UP

– Crotch Goblin (Warm-up)

– Omar EK

– PEKODJINN (Closing)

// A/V Show

– VJ SAIA

——————————–

> Entrée GRATUITE

> Terrasse jusqu’à minuit

> Métro ligne 2 : Arrêt Grand Palais Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint Sauveur 17 boulevard jean-baptiste lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.omarekmusic.com/ »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://linktr.ee/crotch_goblin »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5KufHnPGKE »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-27T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-27T23:30:00+02:00

