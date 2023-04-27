Omar EK – « REFLETS » Release Party Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint Sauveur Lille
Omar EK – « REFLETS » Release Party Jeudi 27 avril, 19h00 Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée libre
***** RELEASE PARTY *****
Pour la sortie de son 1er EP « REFLETS », Omar EK t’invite au Bistrot de St So pour sa Release Party.
// LINE-UP
– Crotch Goblin (Warm-up)
– Omar EK
– PEKODJINN (Closing)
// A/V Show
– VJ SAIA
——————————–
> Entrée GRATUITE
> Terrasse jusqu’à minuit
> Métro ligne 2 : Arrêt Grand Palais
Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint Sauveur 17 boulevard jean-baptiste lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France
