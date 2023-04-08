•• CUMULET RECORDS •• Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint Sauveur, 8 avril 2023, Lille.

Cumulet Records est un collectif lancé il y a un an par quatre DJs et producteurs bruxellois.

Gravitant dans un espace musical allant de la House à la Techno tout en s’autorisant quelques expéditions, le collectif cherche à développer la scène locale en mélangeant artistes belges et internationaux.

À travers le label et ses événements, c’est toute une famille d’artistes (producteur, ingénieur du son, graphiste, photographe) qui œuvre ensemble avec la même vision de la fête.

>> LINE UP

// PALMEUR

♫ https://soundcloud.com/palmeur

► Animateur de son émission Contreparty sur Radio Panik, Palmëur met en avant la scène électronique belge et les dernières releases ! Disco, techno, house, breakbeat, Palmëur est armé pour retourner n’importe quel dancefloor, un bon loubard de DJ Booth comme on les aime.

// ELLE OVE

♫ https://soundcloud.com/elleove

► Producteur et DJ, son large éventail d’influences se retrouve autant dans son addiction à la production (3 EPs solo à son actif) que dans sa recherche constante de perles rares pouvant alimenter ses DJ sets, progressifs et dynamiques, allant de la House à la Techno jusque Break Beat ou DnB.

// SOZE

♫ https://soundcloud.com/soze_sound

► Des lignes de basse profondes et swingantes, des synthés rythmiques puissants et des kicks percutants, saupoudrés de quelques grains de folie : avec Sôze, le Sheitan est dans la place.

//CAJOU

♫ https://soundcloud.com/r-mi-fassin

► Digger acharné de Techno et House de Detroit, Cajou a réalisé le dernier release du label en juillet passé avec son EP « Méri ». Ses sets sont à l’image de ses productions, oscillant entre early house, deep techno, breakbeat.

Stretching Room #1 : https://youtu.be/CIcvIw2L8hM

Bandcamp : https://cumuletrecords.bandcamp.com/

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/cumuletrecords

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/cumuletrecords/

Soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/cumuletrecords

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwv4N1hM-kfpvncW1lYt_uA

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

