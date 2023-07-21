Concert The Djany’s Soul Report Bistrot de Garonne Saint-Laurent, 21 juillet 2023, Saint-Laurent.

Saint-Laurent,Lot-et-Garonne

Quelle ambaince sur les bords de la Garonne! Soirée musique et bonne humeur vous attendent au Bistrot de Garonne avec le concert du groupe The Djany’s Soul Report. Laissez vous emporter au son de leurs mélodies pop-soul. Venez nombreux!.

2023-07-21 fin : 2023-07-21 . .

Bistrot de Garonne

Saint-Laurent 47130 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



What an atmosphere on the banks of the Garonne! An evening of music and good humor awaits you at the Bistrot de Garonne with a concert by The Djany’s Soul Report. Let yourself be carried away by their pop-soul melodies. Come one, come all!

¡Qué ambiente a orillas del Garona! Una velada de música y buen humor le espera en el Bistrot de Garonne con el concierto de The Djany’s Soul Report. Déjese llevar por sus melodías pop-soul. Vengan todos

Was für eine Stimmung an den Ufern der Garonne! Im Bistrot de Garonne erwartet Sie ein Abend voller Musik und guter Laune mit einem Konzert der Gruppe The Djany’s Soul Report. Lassen Sie sich von ihren Pop-Soul-Melodien mitreißen. Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par OT du Confluent et des Coteaux de Prayssas