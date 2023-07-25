Concert de Malikal Place Georges Dufau, 25 juillet 2023, Biscarrosse.

MALIKAL – World / Afro-Tropical. MALIKAL VOUS FAIT VOYAGER en retraçant son passage de l’Afrique de l’ouest jusqu’aux Caraïbes en passant par le Maghreb…

Afro, World music, les influences de Malikal convergent vers une même vision de la musique, une recherche de la simplicité dans le partage et l’amour du jeu. Avec son sourire communicatif, Malikal vous invite dans un univers éclectique entre rythmes afro et reggae.

Inspiré des chants traditionnels de l’Afrique de l’Ouest, Malikal marie le Wolof avec le français, l’arabe et l’anglais, dans une écriture qui prend sa source dans l’histoire et les mythes traditionnels africains qu’il relie aux préoccupations de notre monde actuel..

Place Georges Dufau

Biscarrosse 40600 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



MALIKAL – World / Afro-Tropical. MALIKAL TAKES YOU ON A JOURNEY by tracing its passage from West Africa to the Caribbean through the Maghreb…

Afro, World music, the influences of Malikal converge towards the same vision of the music, a research of the simplicity in the sharing and the love of the game. With his communicative smile, Malikal invites you in an eclectic universe between afro and reggae rhythms.

Inspired by the traditional songs of West Africa, Malikal blends Wolof with French, Arabic and English, in a writing that takes its source in the history and traditional African myths that he connects to the concerns of our world today.

MALIKAL – Mundo / Afrotropical. MALIKAL TE LLEVA DE VIAJE siguiendo su paso desde África Occidental hasta el Caribe a través del Magreb…

Afro, World music, las influencias de Malikal convergen hacia una misma visión de la música, una búsqueda de la simplicidad en el compartir y el amor por tocar. Con su contagiosa sonrisa, Malikal le invita a un universo ecléctico entre ritmos afro y reggae.

Inspirándose en los cantos tradicionales de África Occidental, Malikal mezcla el wolof con el francés, el árabe y el inglés, en una escritura que hunde sus raíces en la historia y los mitos tradicionales africanos, que él relaciona con las preocupaciones de nuestro mundo actual.

MALIKAL – World / Afro-Tropical. MALIKAL VERLEIHT SIE AUF REISE, indem er seinen Weg von Westafrika über den Maghreb bis in die Karibik zurückverfolgt….

Afro- und Weltmusik, Malikals Einflüsse fließen in einer gemeinsamen Vision der Musik zusammen, einer Suche nach Einfachheit im Austausch und der Liebe zum Spiel. Mit seinem ansteckenden Lächeln lädt Malikal Sie in ein eklektisches Universum zwischen Afro- und Reggae-Rhythmen ein.

Inspiriert von den traditionellen Gesängen Westafrikas, verbindet Malikal die Sprache Wolof mit Französisch, Arabisch und Englisch zu einem Songwriting, das in der Geschichte und den traditionellen Mythen Afrikas wurzelt, die er mit den Sorgen unserer heutigen Welt in Verbindung bringt.

