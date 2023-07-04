Le PianO du Lac spectacle musical – 2 Systèmes Solaires Avenue Pierre-Georges Latécoère, 4 juillet 2023, Biscarrosse.

Pour chanteuse, lacs et petit orchestre flottant.

Ballet sur l’eau, douces rotations,

Un piano, un violoncelle, un trombone

Sur deux barges flottantes entourées d’astres transparents,

Instruments et oiseaux en gravitation.

Chanteuse et un temps paludière, musicienne et cueilleuse de fleur de sel, la nature et la musique s’entremêlent dans la vie de Delphine Coutant. C’est donc tout naturellement qu’elle rejoint dès 2015 l’équipe du pianO du lac, faisant flotter dans le même esprit des pianos avec plus de deux cents cinquante concerts sur les eaux de France et d’Espagne.

Issue de la chanson populaire mais étudiant depuis quatre ans l’écriture et l’orchestration au Conservatoire de Nantes afin d’étoffer sa palette de compositrice, Delphine Coutant signe ici des compositions insolites.

Spectacle tout public – Billetterie volontaire – Prévente en ligne fortement conseillée.

2023-07-04

Avenue Pierre-Georges Latécoère Plage du Lac

Biscarrosse 40600 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For singer, lakes and small floating orchestra.

Ballet on water, gentle rotations,

A piano, a cello, a trombone

On two floating barges surrounded by transparent stars,

Instruments and birds in gravitation.

Singer and once a salt worker, musician and salt flower picker, nature and music are intertwined in the life of Delphine Coutant. It is thus quite naturally that she joined the team of the pianO du lac in 2015, floating in the same spirit pianos with more than two hundred and fifty concerts on the waters of France and Spain.

Coming from the popular song but studying for four years writing and orchestration at the Conservatory of Nantes to expand her palette of composer, Delphine Coutant signs here unusual compositions.

Show for all audiences – Voluntary ticketing – Pre-sale online strongly advised

Para cantante, lagos y pequeña orquesta flotante.

Ballet sobre el agua, rotaciones suaves,

Un piano, un violonchelo, un trombón

En dos barcazas flotantes rodeadas de estrellas transparentes,

Instrumentos y pájaros en gravitación.

Cantante y antaño salinera, músico y recolectora de flores de sal, naturaleza y música se entrelazan en la vida de Delphine Coutant. Por eso es natural que en 2015 se uniera al equipo del pianO du lac, pianos flotantes con el mismo espíritu y más de doscientos cincuenta conciertos en las aguas de Francia y España.

Delphine Coutant procede de la canción popular, pero lleva cuatro años estudiando escritura y orquestación en el Conservatorio de Nantes para ampliar su paleta como compositora.

Espectáculo para todos los públicos – Venta voluntaria de entradas – Se recomienda encarecidamente la venta anticipada en línea

Für Sängerin, Seen und kleines schwimmendes Orchester.

Ballett auf dem Wasser, sanfte Drehungen,

Ein Klavier, ein Cello, eine Posaune

Auf zwei schwimmenden Kähnen, umgeben von transparenten Sternen,

Instrumente und Vögel in Schwerkraft.

Delphine Coutant ist Sängerin und eine Zeit lang Seehundzüchterin, Musikerin und Fleur de Sel-Pflückerin. Die Natur und die Musik sind in ihrem Leben miteinander verflochten. So ist es nur natürlich, dass sie sich 2015 dem Team von pianO du lac anschloss, das im gleichen Geist Klaviere mit mehr als 250 Konzerten auf den Gewässern Frankreichs und Spaniens schwimmen ließ.

Delphine Coutant kommt ursprünglich aus dem Bereich der Volkslieder, studiert aber seit vier Jahren am Konservatorium von Nantes Komposition und Orchestrierung, um ihre kompositorische Bandbreite zu erweitern.

Aufführung für alle Altersgruppen – Freiwillige Kartenvergabe – Online-Vorverkauf dringend empfohlen

