Marche aquatique lacustre à Navarrosse Plage Navarrosse, 3 juillet 2023, Biscarrosse.

Marche, mouvements, jeux dans l’eau à un niveau compris entre la taille et les aisselles maximum.

Programme d’environ 1 heure.

Rendez vous Parking P1.

Inscription obligatoire.

Chaussons en néoprène ou vieilles baskets obligatoires..

2023-07-03 à ; fin : 2023-07-03 10:00:00. EUR.

Plage Navarrosse Route des Lacs

Biscarrosse 40600 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Walking, moving, playing in the water at a level between the waist and the armpits maximum.

Program of about 1 hour.

Meeting point Parking P1.

Registration required.

Neoprene shoes or old sneakers required.

Caminar, moverse, jugar en el agua a un nivel entre la cintura y la axila como máximo.

Programa de aproximadamente 1 hora.

Punto de encuentro Parking P1.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Se requiere calzado de neopreno o zapatillas viejas.

Gehen, Bewegen, Spielen im Wasser auf einer Höhe zwischen Taille und maximal Achselhöhlen.

Programm von etwa 1 Stunde.

Treffpunkt Parkplatz P1.

Anmeldung erforderlich.

Neoprenschuhe oder alte Turnschuhe erforderlich.

