Marche aquatique lacustre à Navarrosse Plage Navarrosse, 3 juillet 2023, Biscarrosse.
Marche, mouvements, jeux dans l’eau à un niveau compris entre la taille et les aisselles maximum.
Programme d’environ 1 heure.
Rendez vous Parking P1.
Inscription obligatoire.
Chaussons en néoprène ou vieilles baskets obligatoires..
2023-07-03 à ; fin : 2023-07-03 10:00:00. EUR.
Plage Navarrosse Route des Lacs
Biscarrosse 40600 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Walking, moving, playing in the water at a level between the waist and the armpits maximum.
Program of about 1 hour.
Meeting point Parking P1.
Registration required.
Neoprene shoes or old sneakers required.
Caminar, moverse, jugar en el agua a un nivel entre la cintura y la axila como máximo.
Programa de aproximadamente 1 hora.
Punto de encuentro Parking P1.
Inscripción obligatoria.
Se requiere calzado de neopreno o zapatillas viejas.
Gehen, Bewegen, Spielen im Wasser auf einer Höhe zwischen Taille und maximal Achselhöhlen.
Programm von etwa 1 Stunde.
Treffpunkt Parkplatz P1.
Anmeldung erforderlich.
Neoprenschuhe oder alte Turnschuhe erforderlich.
