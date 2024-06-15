Exposition « Fernand Léger et les Nouveaux Réalismes » Musée national Fernand Léger Biot
Catégories d’Évènement:
Exposition « Fernand Léger et les Nouveaux Réalismes » Musée national Fernand Léger Biot, samedi 15 juin 2024.
Exposition « Fernand Léger et les Nouveaux Réalismes » Musée national Fernand Léger Biot Alpes-Maritimes
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-06-15 10:00:00
fin : 2024-11-18 18:00:00
Les collections du MAMAC à Biot.
.
Musée national Fernand Léger 255 Chemin du Val de Pôme
Biot 06410 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur regie.biot@rmngp.fr
L’événement Exposition « Fernand Léger et les Nouveaux Réalismes » Biot a été mis à jour le 2024-01-20 par Office de tourisme de Biot
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda : Biot