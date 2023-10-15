BALADE ET VISITE DU HONIGBERG Bining, 15 octobre 2023, Bining.

Bining,Moselle

Balade et visite des jardins du Honigberg, production et cueillette de plantes aromatiques et médicinales bio.

« Les cueillettes du Honigberg » organise pour la première fois une visite des jardins en collaboration avec l’AMAP de Forbach. La visite sera précédée par une balade au choix : une grande qui permettra de découvrir le nouveau circuit du Club Vosgien récemment inauguré sur la commune de Bining et une petite. Départ à partir de 14h à la Salle polyvalente de Bining. Une dégustation de tisanes, de tartines de miel ainsi que de quelques produits locaux sera proposée.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-15 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Bining 57410 Moselle Grand Est



Stroll and visit to the Honigberg gardens, where organic aromatic and medicinal plants are grown and harvested.

for the first time, « Les cueillettes du Honigberg » is organizing a visit to the gardens in collaboration with the Forbach AMAP. The visit will be preceded by a choice of two walks: a long one to discover the new Club Vosgien circuit recently inaugurated in the commune of Bining, and a short one. Departure at 2pm from the Salle polyvalente in Bining. A tasting of herbal teas, honey sandwiches and local products will be on offer.

Paseo y visita a los jardines de Honigberg, donde se cultivan y recolectan plantas aromáticas y medicinales ecológicas.

« Les cueillettes du Honigberg » organiza por primera vez una visita a los jardines, en colaboración con la AMAP de Forbach. La visita irá precedida de dos paseos a elegir: uno largo para descubrir el nuevo circuito del Club Vosgien, recientemente inaugurado en Bining, y otro corto. Salida a las 14.00 h en la Sala polivalente de Bining. Habrá una degustación de tisanas, bocadillos de miel y una selección de productos locales.

Spaziergang und Besuch der Gärten von Honigberg, Produktion und Ernte von aromatischen und medizinischen Bio-Pflanzen.

« Les cueillettes du Honigberg » organisiert zum ersten Mal einen Besuch der Gärten in Zusammenarbeit mit der AMAP von Forbach. Dem Besuch geht eine Wanderung nach Wahl voraus: eine große, bei der Sie den kürzlich eingeweihten neuen Rundweg des Vogesenclubs in der Gemeinde Bining entdecken können, und eine kleine. Abfahrt ab 14 Uhr an der Mehrzweckhalle von Bining. Es wird eine Kostprobe von Kräutertees, Honigschnitten sowie einigen lokalen Produkten angeboten.

