2023-04-30 20:00:00

Sarthe EUR 35 70 BIGFLO ET OLI « Le Grand Tour » dimanche 30 avril 2023 à 20h à Antarès. Tarifs :

Carré Or : 70 €

Catégorie 1 : 59 €

Catégorie 2 : 44 €

Placement assis numéroté Fosse debout : 35 € Billetterie disponible à l’Office de Tourisme. billetterielemans@citylive.fr +33 2 43 84 67 00 https://www.antareslemans.com/ Antarès 2 Avenue Antares Le Mans

