2023-04-30 20:00:00 – 2023-04-30
EUR 35 70 BIGFLO ET OLI « Le Grand Tour » dimanche 30 avril 2023 à 20h à Antarès.
Tarifs :
Carré Or : 70 €
Catégorie 1 : 59 €
Catégorie 2 : 44 €
Placement assis numéroté
Fosse debout : 35 €
Billetterie disponible à l’Office de Tourisme.
billetterielemans@citylive.fr +33 2 43 84 67 00 https://www.antareslemans.com/
