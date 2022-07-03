Big Band Retz in Jazz Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes

Big Band Retz in Jazz, 3 juillet 2022, . 2022-07-03

Horaire : 10:30 12:30

Gratuit : oui Tout public FESTIVAL JAZZ EN LOIRE – Du 1er au 3 juillet Sous la direction musicale du trompettiste Yannick Neveu, cette grande formation jazz d’une vingtaine de musiciens locaux rend ici hommage aux big bands swing des années 30 à 50. De Count Basie à Duke Ellington, en passant par Stan Kenton, ainsi qu’un répertoire chanté de Cole Porter à Georges Gershin, vous pourrez écouter, mais aussi danser sur les arrangements originaux de Ret’z in Jazz.

http://www.ville-lepellerin.fr/

Loire-Atlantique