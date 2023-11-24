PARK IN SONG BIERES, FEUILLE, CISEAUX Rennes, 24 novembre 2023, Rennes.

PARK IN SONG Vendredi 24 novembre, 19h00 BIERES, FEUILLE, CISEAUX

Park In song est un selecta reggae dub stepper, exerçant principalement sur la ville de rain city.

BIERES, FEUILLE, CISEAUX 2 passage du Trégor, 35000 Rennes Rennes 35000 Bourg l'Évesque – La Touche – Moulin du Comte Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne Café/Bar de quartier



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T19:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:00:00+01:00

reggae