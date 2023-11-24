ANDY LEE HAWKINS BIERES ET CHOPES Pornichet, 24 novembre 2023, Pornichet.

ANDY LEE HAWKINS Vendredi 24 novembre, 20h00 BIERES ET CHOPES

Andy L. Hawkins est un rockeur nantais accompagné d’un Line-Up Basse/Batterie simple et efficace, qui écume les salles depuis 3 ans. Armé d’un son à la frontière entre Led Zeppelin et Blue Cheer et Electric wizard, Andy L. Hawkins vous embarque dans le Metaphysical Experience!

BIERES ET CHOPES 3 allée des Cèdres, 44380 Pornichet Pornichet 44380 Saint-Sébastien Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire 09 80 34 64 04 https://www.bieres-et-chopes.fr/pornichet-4.html https://www.facebook.com/becpornichet

Que vous soyez un Afficionados, un amateur ou bien un néophyte de la bière, nos cavistes saurons vous renseigner et vous guider dans le choix de votre bière parmi près d’un millier de références de bières et bien d’autres à venir

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:00:00+01:00

rockabilly