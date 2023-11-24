JOURNEE TATOUAGE: LA MORGATE + ZLIV’ART BIERES ET CHOPES Pornichet Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Pornichet JOURNEE TATOUAGE: LA MORGATE + ZLIV’ART BIERES ET CHOPES Pornichet, 24 novembre 2023, Pornichet. JOURNEE TATOUAGE: LA MORGATE + ZLIV’ART Vendredi 24 novembre, 16h00 BIERES ET CHOPES Journée tatouages avec La Morgate et Zliv’Art

Instagram La Morgate

Instagram La Morgate

Instagram Zliv'Art

BIERES ET CHOPES
3 allée des Cèdres, 44380 Pornichet
Pornichet 44380 Saint-Sébastien Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
09 80 34 64 04
https://www.bieres-et-chopes.fr/pornichet-4.html
https://www.facebook.com/becpornichet?ref=embed_page

Nos établissements sont des endroits conviviaux où se retrouver entre amis et/ou collègues pour passer un bon moment.

Que vous soyez un Afficionados, un amateur ou bien un néophyte de la bière, nos cavistes saurons vous renseigner et vous guider dans le choix de votre bière parmi près d’un millier de références de bières et bien d’autres à venir Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T16:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:00:00+01:00

2023-11-24T16:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:00:00+01:00 tatouage Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Pornichet Autres Lieu BIERES ET CHOPES Adresse 3 allée des Cèdres, 44380 Pornichet Ville Pornichet Departement Loire-Atlantique Lieu Ville BIERES ET CHOPES Pornichet latitude longitude 47.256211;-2.316178

