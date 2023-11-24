JOURNEE TATOUAGE: LA MORGATE + ZLIV’ART BIERES ET CHOPES Pornichet
Journée tatouages avec La Morgate et Zliv’Art
Que vous soyez un Afficionados, un amateur ou bien un néophyte de la bière, nos cavistes saurons vous renseigner et vous guider dans le choix de votre bière parmi près d’un millier de références de bières et bien d’autres à venir
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-11-24T16:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:00:00+01:00
tatouage