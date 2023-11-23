COLLECTIF BET BIERES ET CHOPES Pornichet, 23 novembre 2023, Pornichet.

COLLECTIF BET Jeudi 23 novembre, 19h00 BIERES ET CHOPES

Voguant entre la côte ouest et la région nantaise, les deux compères ont su créer de par leurs inspirations house et minimal une identité bien à eux. Leur recette: des bonnes vibes, des percussions fracassantes et un rythme soutenu.

BIERES ET CHOPES 3 allée des Cèdres, 44380 Pornichet Pornichet 44380 Saint-Sébastien Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire 09 80 34 64 36

Nos établissements sont des endroits conviviaux où se retrouver entre amis et/ou collègues pour passer un bon moment.

Que vous soyez un Afficionados, un amateur ou bien un néophyte de la bière, nos cavistes saurons vous renseigner et vous guider dans le choix de votre bière parmi près d’un millier de références de bières et bien d’autres à venir

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T19:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00

house minimal