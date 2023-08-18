Balade Curiosités géologiques à Erretegia – CPIE Littoral basque Rue Erretegia, 18 août 2023, Bidart.

En cheminant, vous découvrez le paysage caractéristique de la lande littorale.

Emerveillez-vous devant sa flore emblématique et repérez la salsepareille, l’ajonc d’Europe, la ciste à feuille de sauge ou les bruyères.

Avec les naturalistes, vous comprendrez comment ces plantes s’adaptent aux contraintes de cet environnement.

Inscriptions obligatoires.

On your way, you will discover the characteristic landscape of the coastal moor.

Marvel at its emblematic flora and spot the sarsaparilla, the European gorse, the sage-leaved rockrose or the heather.

With the naturalists, you will understand how these plants adapt to the constraints of this environment.

Registration required

Por el camino, descubrirá el paisaje característico del páramo costero.

Maravíllese con su flora emblemática y descubra la zarzaparrilla, el tojo europeo, la jara o el brezo.

Con los naturalistas, comprenderá cómo se adaptan estas plantas a las limitaciones de este entorno.

Inscripción obligatoria

Auf Ihrem Weg entdecken Sie die charakteristische Landschaft der Küstenheide.

Lassen Sie sich von der emblematischen Flora beeindrucken und entdecken Sie die Sarsaparilla, den europäischen Stechginster, die Salbeiblättrige Zistrose oder das Heidekraut.

Gemeinsam mit den Naturforschern werden Sie verstehen, wie sich diese Pflanzen an die Einschränkungen dieser Umgebung anpassen.

Anmeldung erforderlich

