Balade Nature et Patrimoine à Erretegia – CPIE Littoral basque Rue Erretegia, 7 juillet 2023, Bidart.

Découvrez les particularités écologiques de ce site protégé, espace naturel sensible, ses milieux, sa faune et sa flore.

Ici, le Département des Pyrénées-Atlantiques et la commune de Bidart agissent pour redonner toute sa place à la nature.

La balade révèle aussi l’histoire patrimoniale et économique des lieux et des hommes: chasse à la baleine, four à chaux, briqueterie, villa royale… jusqu’aux orientations écotouristiques actuelles.

Gratuit et sur inscription.

2023-07-07 à ; fin : 2023-07-07 12:30:00. EUR.

Rue Erretegia

Bidart 64210 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Discover the ecological particularities of this protected site, a sensitive natural area, its environments, its fauna and flora.

Here, the Department of Pyrénées-Atlantiques and the municipality of Bidart act to give back all its place to nature.

The walk also reveals the patrimonial and economic history of the place and of the men: whale hunting, lime kiln, brick factory, royal villa? until the current ecotouristic orientations.

Free and on registration

Descubra las características ecológicas de este lugar protegido, un espacio natural sensible, sus entornos, su fauna y su flora.

Aquí, el Departamento de los Pirineos Atlánticos y la ciudad de Bidart trabajan para devolver a la naturaleza el lugar que le corresponde.

El paseo también revela la historia patrimonial y económica de la zona y sus habitantes: caza de ballenas, hornos de cal, fábricas de ladrillos, una villa real, etc., hasta las tendencias ecoturísticas actuales.

Gratuito y previa inscripción

Entdecken Sie die ökologischen Besonderheiten dieses geschützten Gebietes, eines sensiblen Naturraums, seine Lebensräume, seine Fauna und Flora.

Das Département Pyrénées-Atlantiques und die Gemeinde Bidart setzen sich hier dafür ein, der Natur ihren Platz zurückzugeben.

Der Spaziergang enthüllt auch die Geschichte des Kulturerbes und der Wirtschaft des Ortes und der Menschen: Walfang, Kalkofen, Ziegelei, königliche Villa usw. bis hin zu den aktuellen ökotouristischen Zielen.

Kostenlos und nach Anmeldung

Mise à jour le 2023-01-20 par OT Bidart