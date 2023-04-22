La Fabrique des Méchants : Crée et anime ton méchant 1 Rue des Écoles, 22 avril 2023, Bidart.

L’animation est un travail d’équipe. L’atelier en sera donc le reflet et vous travaillerez ensemble pour créer un méchant animé.

Vous inventerez collectivement un personnage (un méchant, donc) sous forme de marionnette en papier découpé, pour lequel chacun choisira ses caractéristiques: yeux, sourcils, dents pointues, griffes, etc, en se servant de références.

Ensuite, vous le préparerez pour la scène, en lui mettant des couleurs, des textures (comme des écailles ou de la fourrure par exemple…!).

Enfin, vous animerez le personnage avec la technique du stop motion, avec l’aide d’un Ipad.

À noter que pour vous inspirer, une exposition d’exemples de travaux de Julia, Gaël et Sylvain sera mise en place sous forme imprimée et animée !.

2023-04-22 à ; fin : 2023-04-22 16:00:00. .

1 Rue des Écoles

Bidart 64210 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Animation is a team effort. The workshop will reflect this and you will work together to create an animated villain.

You will collectively invent a character (a villain, therefore) in the form of a cut-out paper puppet, for which each one will choose his characteristics: eyes, eyebrows, sharp teeth, claws, etc., using references.

Then, you will prepare him for the scene, by putting colors, textures (like scales or fur for example…!).

Finally, you will animate the character with the stop motion technique, with the help of an iPad.

Note that to inspire you, an exhibition of examples of Julia, Gaël and Sylvain’s work will be set up in printed and animated form!

La animación es un trabajo de equipo. El taller lo reflejará y trabajarán juntos para crear un villano animado.

Inventaréis colectivamente un personaje (un villano, por tanto) en forma de marioneta de papel recortable, para el que cada uno elegirá sus características: ojos, cejas, dientes afilados, garras, etc., utilizando referencias.

A continuación, lo prepararás para la escena, dándole colores, texturas (como escamas o pelaje, por ejemplo…).

Por último, animarás al personaje con la técnica del stop motion, con la ayuda de un iPad.

Para inspirarle, se organizará una exposición de ejemplos del trabajo de Julia, Gaël y Sylvain, tanto impresos como animados

Animation ist Teamarbeit. Der Workshop spiegelt dies wider und Sie arbeiten zusammen, um einen animierten Bösewicht zu erschaffen.

Sie erfinden gemeinsam eine Figur (also einen Bösewicht) in Form einer Papierschnittpuppe, für die jeder seine Eigenschaften auswählt: Augen, Augenbrauen, spitze Zähne, Krallen usw., wobei Sie Referenzen verwenden.

Dann bereiten Sie die Figur für die Szene vor, indem Sie ihr Farben und Texturen (z. B. Schuppen oder Fell) verleihen.

Schließlich animierst du die Figur mithilfe eines iPads mit der Stop-Motion-Technik.

Zur Inspiration gibt es eine Ausstellung mit Beispielen der Arbeiten von Julia, Gaël und Sylvain in gedruckter und animierter Form!

