Isabelle Simler Bibliothèque Pinel Toulouse
Isabelle Simler Bibliothèque Pinel, 11 avril 2023, Toulouse.
Isabelle Simler 11 avril – 29 juin Bibliothèque Pinel
Du 11 avril à fin juin
Isabelle Simler
Exposition – Illustrations – Albums jeunesse
Bibliothèque Pinel
Bibliothèque Pinel Bibliothèque Pinel, Toulouse Toulouse 31500 Bonhoure / Guilheméry / Château de l’Hers / Limayrac / Côte Pavée Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.bibliotheque.toulouse.fr/agenda-culturel/isabelle-simler/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-04-11T06:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-11T08:00:00+02:00
2023-06-29T06:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-29T08:00:00+02:00
Exposition Tout public