Atelier paléographie à la Bibliothèque Patrimoniale et de Recherche Bibliothèque patrimoniale et de recherche Cahors, 22 novembre 2023, Cahors.

Cahors,Lot

La paléographie est l’étude des écritures manuscrites anciennes, à la graphie et à l’orthographe différentes de celles d’aujourd’hui. Deux ateliers proposeront aux amateurs de tous niveaux de s’essayer au déchiffrement de textes..

2023-11-22 15:00:00

Bibliothèque patrimoniale et de recherche Place François-Mitterand

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie



Paleography is the study of ancient handwritten scripts, with different spelling and spelling from those used today. Two workshops will offer enthusiasts of all levels the chance to try their hand at deciphering texts.

La paleografía es el estudio de la escritura antigua, que se escribe y deletrea de forma diferente a la actual. En dos talleres, aficionados de todos los niveles podrán probar a descifrar textos.

Paläografie ist die Lehre von alten Handschriften, deren Schreibweise und Rechtschreibung sich von der heutigen unterscheidet. In zwei Workshops können sich Interessierte aller Niveaus an der Entzifferung von Texten versuchen.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par OT CVL Vignoble