Les trésors du patrimoine, à la Bibliothèque patrimoniale Bibliothèque patrimoniale et de recherche, 11 janvier 2023, Cahors.

Un mercredi par mois, la Bibliothèque patrimoniale et de recherche présentera ses trésors au grand public.

Sur inscription uniquement, au 05 65 24 09 05.

2023-01-11 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-01-11 . EUR.

Bibliothèque patrimoniale et de recherche Place François-Mitterrand

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie



One Wednesday a month, the Heritage and Research Library will present its treasures to the general public.

On registration only, at 05 65 24 09 05

Un miércoles al mes, la Biblioteca de Patrimonio e Investigación presentará sus tesoros al público en general.

Sólo registro, en el 05 65 24 09 05

An einem Mittwoch im Monat wird die Heimat- und Forschungsbibliothek ihre Schätze der breiten Öffentlichkeit vorstellen.

Nur mit Anmeldung, unter 05 65 24 09 05

