Exposition : Stéphane Naudin Bibliothèque municipale, 31 mars 2023, Saint-Martin-d'Auxigny.

L’artiste Stéphane Naudin sera l’invité de la bibliothèque pour une exposition exceptionnelle..

2023-03-31 à ; fin : 2023-04-28 . EUR.

Bibliothèque municipale

Saint-Martin-d’Auxigny 18110 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



The artist Stéphane Naudin will be the guest of the library for an exceptional exhibition.

El artista Stéphane Naudin será el invitado de la biblioteca para una exposición excepcional.

Der Künstler Stéphane Naudin wird für eine außergewöhnliche Ausstellung in der Bibliothek zu Gast sein.

