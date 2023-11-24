Atelier de lecture à voix haute Bibliothèque municipale Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, 24 novembre 2023, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat.

Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat,Haute-Vienne

Atelier mensuel d’initiation à l’art de lire à Voix Haute en Public. J’ai bien envie d’essayer… mais comment faire ?

Ecouter son envie … « Le monde a besoin d’entendre des histoires pour l’aider à s’évader, imaginer, rêver.

Oser et se jeter à l’eau … Comment s’y prendre ? : Être patient, avoir confiance et mettre plusieurs fois l’ouvrage sur le métier seront donc nécessaires pour s’approprier un texte et le rendre vivant et intéressant. Atelier avec l’association Ofildemo, gratuit à la seule condition d’être inscrit à la bibliothèque..

2023-11-24 fin : 2023-11-24 . .

Bibliothèque municipale Place Denis Dussoubs

Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat 87400 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Monthly workshop introducing the art of reading aloud in public. I really want to try it… but how?

Listen to what you want? « The world needs stories to help it escape, imagine and dream.

Dare to take the plunge? How do you go about it? patience, confidence and a lot of hard work are all needed to make a text your own, and to make it lively and interesting. Workshop with the Ofildemo association, free on condition of library registration.

Taller mensual de iniciación al arte de leer en voz alta en público. Tengo muchas ganas de probarlo… ¿pero cómo lo hago?

¿Escuchar lo que quieres? « El mundo necesita escuchar historias que le ayuden a evadirse, imaginar y soñar.

¿Te atreves a dar el paso? ¿Cómo hacerlo? hay que tener paciencia, confianza en uno mismo y trabajar duro varias veces antes de poder hacer tuyo un texto y convertirlo en algo vivo e interesante. Taller con la asociación Ofildemo, gratuito a condición de estar inscrito en la biblioteca.

Monatlicher Workshop zur Einführung in die Kunst des öffentlichen Vorlesens mit hoher Stimme. Ich möchte es gerne ausprobieren… aber wie soll ich das machen?

Auf die eigene Lust hören? « Die Welt muss Geschichten hören, die ihr helfen, dem Alltag zu entfliehen, sich etwas vorzustellen und zu träumen.

Sich trauen und sich ins Wasser stürzen? Wie kann man es anpacken? geduld, Vertrauen und mehrere Anläufe sind notwendig, um sich einen Text anzueignen und ihn lebendig und interessant zu machen. Workshop mit dem Verein Ofildemo, kostenlos unter der einzigen Bedingung, dass man in der Bibliothek eingeschrieben ist.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OT de Noblat