Atelier : Fabriquer vos décorations de Noël en papier livre Bibliothèque municipale du Paradou Paradou, 1 décembre 2023, Paradou.

Paradou,Bouches-du-Rhône

La Bibliothèque municipale Hubert-Nyssen du Paradou organise un atelier pour fabriquer des décorations de Noël en papier livre..

2023-12-06 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-06 18:00:00. .

Bibliothèque municipale du Paradou Rue des Écoles

Paradou 13520 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



The Hubert-Nyssen Municipal Library in Le Paradou is organising a workshop to make Christmas decorations from book paper.

La Biblioteca Municipal Hubert-Nyssen de Le Paradou organiza un taller para hacer adornos navideños con papel de libros.

Die Stadtbibliothek Hubert-Nyssen in Le Paradou organisiert einen Workshop zur Herstellung von Weihnachtsdekorationen aus Buchpapier.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par Régie Tourisme de la CC Vallée Des Baux-Alpilles