Atelier : Fabriquer vos décorations de Noël en papier livre Bibliothèque municipale du Paradou Paradou
Atelier : Fabriquer vos décorations de Noël en papier livre Bibliothèque municipale du Paradou Paradou, 1 décembre 2023, Paradou.
Paradou,Bouches-du-Rhône
La Bibliothèque municipale Hubert-Nyssen du Paradou organise un atelier pour fabriquer des décorations de Noël en papier livre..
2023-12-06 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-06 18:00:00. .
Bibliothèque municipale du Paradou Rue des Écoles
Paradou 13520 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
The Hubert-Nyssen Municipal Library in Le Paradou is organising a workshop to make Christmas decorations from book paper.
La Biblioteca Municipal Hubert-Nyssen de Le Paradou organiza un taller para hacer adornos navideños con papel de libros.
Die Stadtbibliothek Hubert-Nyssen in Le Paradou organisiert einen Workshop zur Herstellung von Weihnachtsdekorationen aus Buchpapier.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par Régie Tourisme de la CC Vallée Des Baux-Alpilles