Atelier d’initiation au Pastel Bibliothèque Municipale de Parcoul Parcoul-Chenaud, 18 octobre 2023, Parcoul-Chenaud.

Parcoul-Chenaud,Dordogne

Mercredi 18 Octobre à Parcoul (bibliothèque)

Atelier d’initiation au pastel, gratuit et ouvert à tous. 10 à 12 personnes maximum.

Renseignements et réservation : 05.53.91.30.29.

2023-10-18 fin : 2023-10-18 . .

Bibliothèque Municipale de Parcoul

Parcoul-Chenaud 24410 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Wednesday, October 18, Parcoul (library)

Introductory pastel workshop, free and open to all. 10 to 12 people maximum.

Information and booking: 05.53.91.30.29

Miércoles 18 de octubre en Parcoul (biblioteca)

Taller de iniciación al pastel, gratuito y abierto a todos. 10 a 12 personas máximo.

Información y reservas: 05.53.91.30.29

Mittwoch, 18. Oktober in Parcoul (Bibliothek)

Workshop zur Einführung in die Pastellmalerei, kostenlos und offen für alle. 10 bis 12 Personen maximal.

Informationen und Reservierung: 05.53.91.30.29

Mise à jour le 2023-10-05 par Val de Dronne