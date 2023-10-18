Atelier d’initiation au Pastel Bibliothèque Municipale de Parcoul Parcoul-Chenaud
Atelier d’initiation au Pastel Bibliothèque Municipale de Parcoul Parcoul-Chenaud, 18 octobre 2023, Parcoul-Chenaud.
Parcoul-Chenaud,Dordogne
Mercredi 18 Octobre à Parcoul (bibliothèque)
Atelier d’initiation au pastel, gratuit et ouvert à tous. 10 à 12 personnes maximum.
Renseignements et réservation : 05.53.91.30.29.
2023-10-18 fin : 2023-10-18 . .
Bibliothèque Municipale de Parcoul
Parcoul-Chenaud 24410 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Wednesday, October 18, Parcoul (library)
Introductory pastel workshop, free and open to all. 10 to 12 people maximum.
Information and booking: 05.53.91.30.29
Miércoles 18 de octubre en Parcoul (biblioteca)
Taller de iniciación al pastel, gratuito y abierto a todos. 10 a 12 personas máximo.
Información y reservas: 05.53.91.30.29
Mittwoch, 18. Oktober in Parcoul (Bibliothek)
Workshop zur Einführung in die Pastellmalerei, kostenlos und offen für alle. 10 bis 12 Personen maximal.
Informationen und Reservierung: 05.53.91.30.29
Mise à jour le 2023-10-05 par Val de Dronne