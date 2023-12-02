Ateliers créatifs Bibliothèque Municipale Clémont, 1 décembre 2023, Clémont.

Clémont,Cher

La bibliothèque municipale de clémont vous propose de participer à des ateliers créatifs pour préparer Noël !.

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 18:00:00. .

Bibliothèque Municipale

Clémont 18410 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



The Clemont municipal library invites you to take part in creative workshops in preparation for Christmas!

La biblioteca de Clermont-Ferrand propone talleres creativos para preparar la Navidad

Die Gemeindebibliothek von clémont bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, an kreativen Workshops teilzunehmen, um sich auf Weihnachten vorzubereiten!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OT SAULDRE ET SOLOGNE