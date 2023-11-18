Exposition « Espace zen, un espace d’ambiance » – Rencontre bien-être avec Nadine PAILLÉ Bibliothèque Municipale Casteljaloux
Présentation de la pratique Shiatsu.
Bibliothèque Municipale
Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Introduction to Shiatsu
Introducción al Shiatsu
Einführung in die Shiatsu-Praxis
