Picassez-vous la tête ! Bibliothèque Mazières-en-Gâtine, 25 novembre 2023, Mazières-en-Gâtine.

Mazières-en-Gâtine,Deux-Sèvres

L’artiste Christine Nova-Larue, qui expose actuellement à la bibliothèque de Mazières-en-Gâtine, propose une initiation à la peinture, destinée à un public familial. Enfants à partir de 6-7 ans, si possible accompagnés d’un adulte prêt à jouer le jeu, c’est plus rigolo ! Il s’agit, d’après des portraits créés façon Picasso, de tracer à la craie puis de peindre sur des petits cartons colorés. Le but du jeu est aussi et surtout d’oser, et de s’amuser.

Sans inscription préalable, on vient quand on veut, on s’installe, on peint, et au suivant !

reseau.lectures.nomades@gmail.com biblio.mazieres79@gmail.com

Bibliothèque municipale 15 rue du pré Martinet 79310 Mazières-en-Gâtine

Tarif : Gratuit !

RDV Samedi 25 novembre – De 14h30 à 16h30.

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 16:30:00. EUR.

Bibliothèque

Mazières-en-Gâtine 79310 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Artist Christine Nova-Larue, currently exhibiting at the Mazières-en-Gâtine library, offers an introduction to painting for families. Children aged 6-7 and over, if possible accompanied by an adult willing to play along – it’s more fun! Based on Picasso-style portraits, they trace with chalk and then paint on colored cardboard. The aim of the game is to dare and have fun.

There’s no need to sign up in advance, just turn up whenever you like, sit down, paint, and off you go!

reseau.lectures.nomades@gmail.com biblio.mazieres79@gmail.com

Bibliothèque municipale 15 rue du pré Martinet 79310 Mazières-en-Gâtine

Price: Free!

RDV Saturday November 25 – 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

La artista Christine Nova-Larue, que expone actualmente en la biblioteca de Mazières-en-Gâtine, propone una iniciación a la pintura para familias. Los niños a partir de 6-7 años, a ser posible acompañados de un adulto dispuesto a jugar, ¡es más divertido! Partiendo de retratos al estilo Picasso, los alumnos trazan con tiza y luego pintan sobre cartulinas de colores. El objetivo del juego es atreverse y divertirse.

No es necesario apuntarse previamente, sólo hay que llegar cuando se quiera, sentarse, pintar y ¡listo!

reseau.lectures.nomades@gmail.com biblio.mazieres79@gmail.com

Biblioteca municipal 15 rue du pré Martinet 79310 Mazières-en-Gâtine

Precio: ¡Gratis!

Sábado 25 de noviembre – de 14.30 h a 16.30 h

Die Künstlerin Christine Nova-Larue, die derzeit in der Bibliothek von Mazières-en-Gâtine ausstellt, bietet eine Einführung in die Malerei an, die sich an ein Familienpublikum richtet. Kinder ab 6-7 Jahren, wenn möglich in Begleitung eines Erwachsenen, der bereit ist, das Spiel mitzuspielen, das macht mehr Spaß! Es geht darum, nach Porträts, die im Stil von Picasso geschaffen wurden, mit Kreide zu zeichnen und dann auf kleinen bunten Kartons zu malen. Das Ziel des Spiels ist auch und vor allem, sich zu trauen und Spaß zu haben.

Ohne vorherige Anmeldung kann man kommen, wann man will, sich niederlassen, malen und der Nächste ist dran!

reseau.lectures.nomades@gmail.com biblio.mazieres79@gmail.com

Gemeindebibliothek 15 rue du pré Martinet 79310 Mazières-en-Gâtine

Gebühr: Kostenlos!

RDV Samstag, 25. November – Von 14:30 bis 16:30 Uhr

