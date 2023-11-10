Soirée commode Bibliothèque Mauléon, 10 novembre 2023, Mauléon.

Mauléon,Deux-Sèvres

Une soirée commode, qu’est-ce que c’est ? C’est un moment convivial autour des loisirs créatifs (tricot, crochet, broderie…). Vous êtes expert.e et vous avez envie de partager votre passion ? Venez avec votre ouvrage et donnez vos conseils avisés. Vous êtes débutant.e et vous n’avez pas de matériel ? Venez apprendre auprès des autres et la Troc’commode de la médiathèque vous fournira de quoi démarrer. Petit buffet à partager durant la soirée alors avis aux cuisiniers.ières !

Réservation conseillée..

2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-10 20:00:00. EUR.

Bibliothèque Place de l’Hôtel de Ville

Mauléon 79700 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



What is a « soirée commode »? It’s a convivial evening devoted to creative hobbies (knitting, crochet, embroidery, etc.). Are you an expert who wants to share your passion? Come along with your work and give us your expert advice. Are you a beginner with no equipment? Come and learn from others, and the media library’s Troc’commode will provide you with everything you need to get started. There will be a small buffet to share during the evening, so get cooking!

Reservations recommended.

¿Qué es una tarde práctica? Es una reunión amistosa en torno a aficiones creativas (punto, ganchillo, bordado, etc.). ¿Es usted un experto y quiere compartir su pasión? Venga con su trabajo y dénos sus consejos de experto. ¿Eres principiante y no tienes material? Venga a aprender de los demás, y el Troc’commode de la mediateca le proporcionará todo lo necesario para empezar. Habrá un pequeño bufé para compartir durante la velada, ¡así que ponte a cocinar!

Se recomienda reservar.

Was ist ein Kommodenabend? Es handelt sich um einen geselligen Abend rund um kreative Hobbys (Stricken, Häkeln, Sticken usw.). Sie sind Expertin oder Experte und möchten Ihre Leidenschaft mit anderen teilen? Dann kommen Sie mit Ihrer Arbeit und geben Sie Ihre Ratschläge weiter. Sie sind Anfänger und haben kein Material? Kommen Sie und lernen Sie von anderen und die Troc’commode der Mediathek wird Sie mit allem versorgen, was Sie für den Anfang brauchen. Ein kleines Buffet wird im Laufe des Abends geteilt, also nichts wie ran an die Köche!

Reservierung empfohlen.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-27 par OT Bocage Bressuirais