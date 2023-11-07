Café Philo Bibliothèque Les Jacobins Fleury-les-Aubrais Catégories d’Évènement: Fleury-les-Aubrais

Loiret Café Philo Bibliothèque Les Jacobins Fleury-les-Aubrais, 7 novembre 2023, Fleury-les-Aubrais. Café Philo Mardi 7 novembre, 19h00 Bibliothèque Les Jacobins Gratuit, entrée libre Rencontre animée par l’association Philomania Mardi 7 novembre de 19h à 20h L’association Philomania anime un temps d’échange afin de bâtir une réflexion collective sur un thème choisi par les participants en début de séance. La rencontre pourra se poursuivre autour d’un verre offert aux participants.

Gratuit, entrée libre. Bibliothèque Les Jacobins 42 rue du 11 novembre 45400 Fleury-les-Aubrais 45400 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire 02 38 83 31 20 https://fr-fr.facebook.com/bibliothequedefleury/ Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

