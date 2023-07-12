Les Ani’mômes jeune chevalier : fabrique ton blason Bibliothèque La Mothe-Saint-Héray La Mothe-Saint-Héray
Les Ani’mômes jeune chevalier : fabrique ton blason Bibliothèque La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 12 juillet 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.
La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres
Atelier Ani’Mômes : Jeune chevalier, fabrique ton blason !
Mercredi 12 juillet de 15h à 17h à la bibliohèque de la Mothe-Saint-Héray.
Gratuit sur réservation au 05 49 29 15 10
Atelier en famille : 7-12 ans.
2023-07-12 à ; fin : 2023-07-12 17:00:00. EUR.
Bibliothèque
La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Ani’Mômes workshop: Young knight, make your coat of arms!
Wednesday, July 12 from 3pm to 5pm at the La Mothe-Saint-Héray library.
Free on reservation at 05 49 29 15 10
Family workshop: 7-12 years
Taller Ani’Mômes: ¡Joven caballero, haz tu escudo de armas!
Miércoles 12 de julio de 15:00 a 17:00 en la biblioteca de La Mothe-Saint-Héray.
Gratuito previa reserva en el 05 49 29 15 10
Taller familiar: 7-12 años
Atelier Ani’Mômes: Junger Ritter, stelle dein Wappen her!
Mittwoch, 12. Juli, 15:00 bis 17:00 Uhr in der Bibliohek von La Mothe-Saint-Héray.
Kostenlos mit Reservierung unter 05 49 29 15 10
Familienworkshop: 7-12 Jahre
Mise à jour le 2023-06-08 par OT Pays Mellois