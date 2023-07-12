Les Ani’mômes jeune chevalier : fabrique ton blason Bibliothèque La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 12 juillet 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres

Atelier Ani’Mômes : Jeune chevalier, fabrique ton blason !

Mercredi 12 juillet de 15h à 17h à la bibliohèque de la Mothe-Saint-Héray.

Gratuit sur réservation au 05 49 29 15 10

Atelier en famille : 7-12 ans.

2023-07-12 17:00:00

Bibliothèque

La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Ani’Mômes workshop: Young knight, make your coat of arms!

Wednesday, July 12 from 3pm to 5pm at the La Mothe-Saint-Héray library.

Free on reservation at 05 49 29 15 10

Family workshop: 7-12 years

Taller Ani’Mômes: ¡Joven caballero, haz tu escudo de armas!

Miércoles 12 de julio de 15:00 a 17:00 en la biblioteca de La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

Gratuito previa reserva en el 05 49 29 15 10

Taller familiar: 7-12 años

Atelier Ani’Mômes: Junger Ritter, stelle dein Wappen her!

Mittwoch, 12. Juli, 15:00 bis 17:00 Uhr in der Bibliohek von La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

Kostenlos mit Reservierung unter 05 49 29 15 10

Familienworkshop: 7-12 Jahre

