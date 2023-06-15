Lecture – Spectacle Bibliothèque La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 15 juin 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

Lecture – Spectacle

Jeudi 15 juin à 19h à la bibliothèque de La Mothe Saint Héray

L’ Amour ou la vie

Dom., Philippe Souchet et Lili Bobo lisent et illustrent librement avec leurs instruments des textes avec de l’amour dedans.

Gratuit

Renseignements : 05 49 05 16 42.

Bibliothèque Rue du Pont l’Abbé

Reading – Show

Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. at the La Mothe Saint Héray library

Love or Life

Dom, Philippe Souchet and Lili Bobo freely read and illustrate texts with love in them, using their instruments.

Free

Information: 05 49 05 16 42

Lectura – Espectáculo

Jueves 15 de junio a las 19.00 h en la biblioteca de La Mothe Saint Héray

El amor o la vida

Dom, Philippe Souchet y Lili Bobo leen e ilustran libremente con sus instrumentos textos en los que aparece el amor.

Gratis

Información: 05 49 05 16 42

Lesung – Aufführung

Donnerstag, 15. Juni um 19 Uhr in der Bibliothek von La Mothe Saint Héray

L’ Amour ou la vie (Die Liebe oder das Leben)

Dom., Philippe Souchet und Lili Bobo lesen und illustrieren frei mit ihren Instrumenten Texte mit Liebe darin.

Kostenlos

Auskunft: 05 49 05 16 42

