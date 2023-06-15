Lecture – Spectacle Bibliothèque La Mothe-Saint-Héray La Mothe-Saint-Héray
Lecture – Spectacle Bibliothèque La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 15 juin 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.
La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres
Lecture – Spectacle
Jeudi 15 juin à 19h à la bibliothèque de La Mothe Saint Héray
L’ Amour ou la vie
Dom., Philippe Souchet et Lili Bobo lisent et illustrent librement avec leurs instruments des textes avec de l’amour dedans.
Gratuit
Renseignements : 05 49 05 16 42.
2023-06-15 à ; fin : 2023-06-15 . EUR.
Bibliothèque Rue du Pont l’Abbé
La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Reading – Show
Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. at the La Mothe Saint Héray library
Love or Life
Dom, Philippe Souchet and Lili Bobo freely read and illustrate texts with love in them, using their instruments.
Free
Information: 05 49 05 16 42
Lectura – Espectáculo
Jueves 15 de junio a las 19.00 h en la biblioteca de La Mothe Saint Héray
El amor o la vida
Dom, Philippe Souchet y Lili Bobo leen e ilustran libremente con sus instrumentos textos en los que aparece el amor.
Gratis
Información: 05 49 05 16 42
Lesung – Aufführung
Donnerstag, 15. Juni um 19 Uhr in der Bibliothek von La Mothe Saint Héray
L’ Amour ou la vie (Die Liebe oder das Leben)
Dom., Philippe Souchet und Lili Bobo lesen und illustrieren frei mit ihren Instrumenten Texte mit Liebe darin.
Kostenlos
Auskunft: 05 49 05 16 42
