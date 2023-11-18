Après-midi jeux pour tous Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand
Après-midi jeux pour tous Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand, 18 novembre 2023, Jumilhac-le-Grand.
Jumilhac-le-Grand,Dordogne
Venez profiter en famille de jeux de sociétés à la bibliothèque. Animation gratuite.
Bibliothèque Boulevard Darnet
Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and enjoy board games with your family at the library. Free animation
Ven a disfrutar de los juegos de mesa con tu familia en la biblioteca. Entretenimiento gratuito
Genießen Sie mit Ihrer Familie Gesellschaftsspiele in der Bibliothek. Kostenlose Animation
