Après-midi jeux pour tous Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand, 7 octobre 2023, Jumilhac-le-Grand.

Jumilhac-le-Grand,Dordogne

Venez profiter en famille de jeux de sociétés à la bibliothèque. Animation gratuite.

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 16:00:00. .

Bibliothèque Boulevard Darnet

Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and enjoy board games with your family at the library. Free animation

Ven a disfrutar de los juegos de mesa con tu familia en la biblioteca. Entretenimiento gratuito

Genießen Sie mit Ihrer Familie Gesellschaftsspiele in der Bibliothek. Kostenlose Animation

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par Isle-Auvézère