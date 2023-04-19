Animations à la Bibliothèque Bibliothèque Jean Thévenot Corquilleroy
Animations à la Bibliothèque Bibliothèque Jean Thévenot, 19 avril 2023, Corquilleroy.
Animations à la Bibliothèque Mercredi 19 avril, 10h00 Bibliothèque Jean Thévenot
Au programme : Contes de Pâques et Atelier Créatif.
Bibliothèque Jean Thévenot 6 Rue des Écoles, Corquilleroy Corquilleroy [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 38 16 13 26 »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-04-19T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-19T14:00:00+02:00
