Animations à la Bibliothèque Bibliothèque Jean Thévenot, 19 avril 2023, Corquilleroy. Animations à la Bibliothèque Mercredi 19 avril, 10h00 Bibliothèque Jean Thévenot Au programme : Contes de Pâques et Atelier Créatif. Bibliothèque Jean Thévenot 6 Rue des Écoles, Corquilleroy Corquilleroy [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 38 16 13 26 »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

