Présentation sur la Biodiversité et le Développement Durable Bibliothèque Intercommunale Gourdon Gourdon
Présentation sur la Biodiversité et le Développement Durable Bibliothèque Intercommunale Gourdon Gourdon, 23 août 2023
Gourdon,Lot
Dans le cadre de la Journée pour la Transition vers un monde durable,
présentation thématique autour de la biodiversité et du développement durable pour les grands et les petits..
2023-08-23 10:00:00 fin : 2023-08-23 17:00:00. EUR.
Bibliothèque Intercommunale Gourdon
Gourdon 46300 Lot Occitanie
As part of the Day of Transition to a Sustainable World,
thematic presentation on biodiversity and sustainable development for young and old.
En el marco del Día de la Transición hacia un Mundo Sostenible,
una presentación temática sobre biodiversidad y desarrollo sostenible para jóvenes y mayores.
Im Rahmen des Tages für den Übergang zu einer nachhaltigen Welt,
eine thematische Präsentation über Biodiversität und nachhaltige Entwicklung für Groß und Klein.
