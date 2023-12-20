Lectures théâtralisées « J’ai rêvé du Père Noël ! » Bibliothèque Gabriel Fauthoux Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse.

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse,Landes

Par la Cie La Marge rousse

Sylvie s’éveille en sursaut, elle vient de faire un rêve étrange avec le Père Noël. Dans son rêve, il n’est pas tout à fait comme on peut l’imaginer… Une rencontre pour le moins rock’n roll avec le personnage mythique de notre enfance !.

Bibliothèque Gabriel Fauthoux

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



By Cie La Marge rousse

Sylvie wakes up with a start, having just had a strange dream about Santa Claus. In her dream, he’s not quite what you’d expect? A rock?n?roll encounter with the mythical character of our childhood!

Por Cie La Marge rousse

Sylvie se despierta sobresaltada tras haber tenido un extraño sueño con Papá Noel. En su sueño, no es exactamente lo que se espera.. Un encuentro rockero con el mítico personaje de nuestra infancia

Von der Cie La Marge rousse

Sylvie wacht auf, weil sie einen seltsamen Traum vom Weihnachtsmann hatte. In ihrem Traum ist er nicht ganz so, wie man es sich vorstellen kann.. Eine Begegnung mit der mythischen Figur unserer Kindheit, die zumindest Rock’n Roll ist!

