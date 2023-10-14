Fête « le jour de la nuit », à Fontanes Bibliothèque Fontanes
Fête « le jour de la nuit », à Fontanes Bibliothèque Fontanes, 14 octobre 2023, Fontanes.
Fontanes,Lot
Manifestation en partenariat avec Le Montat.
18h : animations nature à la bibliothèque et apéritif dînatoire..
Bibliothèque
Fontanes 46230 Lot Occitanie
Event in partnership with Le Montat.
6pm: nature activities at the library and aperitif dinner.
Evento en colaboración con Le Montat.
18:00: actividades sobre la naturaleza en la biblioteca y recepción con bebidas.
Veranstaltung in Partnerschaft mit Le Montat.
18 Uhr: Naturanimationen in der Bibliothek und Aperitif-Dinner.
