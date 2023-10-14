Fête « le jour de la nuit », à Fontanes Bibliothèque Fontanes, 14 octobre 2023, Fontanes.

Fontanes,Lot

Manifestation en partenariat avec Le Montat.

18h : animations nature à la bibliothèque et apéritif dînatoire..

2023-10-14 18:00:00

Bibliothèque

Fontanes 46230 Lot Occitanie



Event in partnership with Le Montat.

6pm: nature activities at the library and aperitif dinner.

Evento en colaboración con Le Montat.

18:00: actividades sobre la naturaleza en la biblioteca y recepción con bebidas.

Veranstaltung in Partnerschaft mit Le Montat.

18 Uhr: Naturanimationen in der Bibliothek und Aperitif-Dinner.

