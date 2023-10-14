Le jour de la nuit Bibliotheque Fontanes, 14 octobre 2023, Fontanes.

Fontanes,Lot

Le Jour de la Nuit est une grande manifestation nationale de sensibilisation à la pollution lumineuse, à la protection de la biodiversité nocturne et à la beauté du ciel étoilé. Le Comité d’animation de Fontanes propose de nombreuses activités : projection de film, balades nocturnes, observation des étoiles, extinction des lumières, partage de repas….

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . .

Bibliotheque

Fontanes 46230 Lot Occitanie



Le Jour de la Nuit is a major national event designed to raise awareness of light pollution, the protection of nocturnal biodiversity and the beauty of the starry sky. The Comité d?animation de Fontanes offers a wide range of activities: film screenings, night-time walks, stargazing, lights out, meal sharing?

Le Jour de la Nuit es un gran acontecimiento nacional para concienciar sobre la contaminación lumínica, la necesidad de proteger la biodiversidad nocturna y la belleza del cielo estrellado. El Comité de Animación de Fontanes ofrece una serie de actividades, como proyecciones de películas, paseos nocturnos, observación de estrellas, apagado de luces y comidas

Der Tag der Nacht ist eine große nationale Veranstaltung zur Sensibilisierung für die Lichtverschmutzung, den Schutz der nächtlichen Biodiversität und die Schönheit des Sternenhimmels. Das Animationskomitee von Fontanes bietet zahlreiche Aktivitäten an: Filmvorführungen, Nachtwanderungen, Sternenbeobachtung, Lichterlöschen, gemeinsame Mahlzeiten?

Mise à jour le 2023-08-19 par OT CVL Saint-Cirq-Lapopie