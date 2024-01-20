Atelier Joué Play Bibliothèque Flora Tristan Bordeaux, 20 janvier 2024, Bordeaux.

Atelier Joué Play Un atelier pour faire de la musique sans savoir jouer d’un instrument Samedi 20 janvier, 14h00 Bibliothèque Flora Tristan Sur inscription

Avec Joué Play, apprenez à créer votre propre musique même si vous ne jouez pas d’instrument !

Joué Play est un outil créatif pour faire de la musique en toute simplicité, qui combine un multi-instrument, une application intuitive et un contenu interactif pour pratiquer.

Bibliothèque Flora Tristan 1 place d'Armagnac, 33000 Bordeaux Bordeaux 33800 Belcier Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine 05 24 99 60 12 https://bibliotheque.bordeaux.fr

Bibliothèque publique Accessible aux personnes à mobilité réduite