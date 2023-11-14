Ateliers crochet et tricot Bibliothèque Fenioux, 14 novembre 2023, Fenioux.

Fenioux,Deux-Sèvres

La bibliothèque organise des ateliers tricot et crochet

Gratuit

14h pour les adultes

17h pour les enfants

Afin d’y participer, les adultes doivent apporter une aiguille n°4 et de laine appropriée. Les enfants doivent apporter un crochet n°4 et de la laine ou du coton approprié.

Renseignements au 07 71 17 99 13 ou à bibliotheque-fenioux@orange.fr.

2023-11-14 fin : 2023-11-14 17:00:00. EUR.

Bibliothèque

Fenioux 79160 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The library organizes knitting and crochet workshops

Free

2pm for adults

5pm for children

To take part, adults need to bring a n°4 needle and suitable wool. Children should bring a n°4 crochet hook and suitable wool or cotton.

Information on 07 71 17 99 13 or bibliotheque-fenioux@orange.fr

La biblioteca organiza talleres de punto y ganchillo

Gratis

14.00 h para adultos

17.00 h para niños

Para participar, los adultos deben traer una aguja n°4 y lana adecuada. Los niños deberán traer una aguja de ganchillo del nº 4 y lana o algodón adecuados.

Información: 07 71 17 99 13 o bibliotheque-fenioux@orange.fr

Die Bibliothek organisiert Strick- und Häkelworkshops

Kostenlos

14 Uhr für Erwachsene

17 Uhr für Kinder

Um daran teilnehmen zu können, müssen Erwachsene eine Nadel Nr. 4 und geeignete Wolle mitbringen. Kinder sollten eine Häkelnadel Nr. 4 und geeignete Wolle oder Baumwolle mitbringen.

Informationen unter 07 71 17 99 13 oder bibliotheque-fenioux@orange.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par CC Val de Gâtine