Ateliers crochet et tricot Bibliothèque Fenioux
Ateliers crochet et tricot Bibliothèque Fenioux, 14 novembre 2023, Fenioux.
Fenioux,Deux-Sèvres
La bibliothèque organise des ateliers tricot et crochet
Gratuit
14h pour les adultes
17h pour les enfants
Afin d’y participer, les adultes doivent apporter une aiguille n°4 et de laine appropriée. Les enfants doivent apporter un crochet n°4 et de la laine ou du coton approprié.
Renseignements au 07 71 17 99 13 ou à bibliotheque-fenioux@orange.fr.
2023-11-14 fin : 2023-11-14 17:00:00. EUR.
Bibliothèque
Fenioux 79160 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The library organizes knitting and crochet workshops
Free
2pm for adults
5pm for children
To take part, adults need to bring a n°4 needle and suitable wool. Children should bring a n°4 crochet hook and suitable wool or cotton.
Information on 07 71 17 99 13 or bibliotheque-fenioux@orange.fr
La biblioteca organiza talleres de punto y ganchillo
Gratis
14.00 h para adultos
17.00 h para niños
Para participar, los adultos deben traer una aguja n°4 y lana adecuada. Los niños deberán traer una aguja de ganchillo del nº 4 y lana o algodón adecuados.
Información: 07 71 17 99 13 o bibliotheque-fenioux@orange.fr
Die Bibliothek organisiert Strick- und Häkelworkshops
Kostenlos
14 Uhr für Erwachsene
17 Uhr für Kinder
Um daran teilnehmen zu können, müssen Erwachsene eine Nadel Nr. 4 und geeignete Wolle mitbringen. Kinder sollten eine Häkelnadel Nr. 4 und geeignete Wolle oder Baumwolle mitbringen.
Informationen unter 07 71 17 99 13 oder bibliotheque-fenioux@orange.fr
Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par CC Val de Gâtine