CULTURE D’AUTOMNE Bibliothèque et Salle polyvalente Saint-Vincent-d’Olargues, 18 novembre 2023, Saint-Vincent-d'Olargues.

Saint-Vincent-d’Olargues,Hérault

Venez vous nicher dans les bras de l’Espinouse… pour lire, dire, dessiner, échanger, voir et entendre, rire aussi.

L’ACLV* vous concocte tout un programme culturel et chaleureux pour toutes et tous !.

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . EUR.

Bibliothèque et Salle polyvalente

Saint-Vincent-d’Olargues 34390 Hérault Occitanie



Come and nestle in the arms of the Espinouse… to read, tell, draw, share, see and hear, and laugh too.

The ACLV* has put together a warm and cultural program for you all!

Venga a acurrucarse en los brazos de la Espinouse… para leer, hablar, dibujar, charlar, ver y oír, y también reír.

La ACLV* ha preparado para todos ustedes un programa cálido y cultural

Nisten Sie sich in den Armen des Espinouse ein… um zu lesen, zu erzählen, zu zeichnen, sich auszutauschen, zu sehen und zu hören und auch zu lachen.

Der ACLV* stellt Ihnen ein kulturelles und herzliches Programm für alle zusammen!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC