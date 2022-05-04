“BIBLIOTHÈQUE EN SCÈNE” Behren-lès-Forbach Behren-lès-Forbach
“BIBLIOTHÈQUE EN SCÈNE” Behren-lès-Forbach, 4 mai 2022, Behren-lès-Forbach.
“BIBLIOTHÈQUE EN SCÈNE” Behren-lès-Forbach
2022-05-04 15:30:00 15:30:00 – 2022-05-04
Behren-lès-Forbach Moselle Behren-lès-Forbach
Dans le cadre de la manifestation départementale “Bibliothèque en scène” organisé par la Direction de la Lecture Publique et des Bibliothèques.
Tout public
Entrée gratuite
Renseignements au 03 87 13 94 78
+33 3 87 13 94 78
Behren-lès-Forbach
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-04 par