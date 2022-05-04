“BIBLIOTHÈQUE EN SCÈNE” Behren-lès-Forbach Behren-lès-Forbach Catégories d’évènement: Behren-lès-Forbach

Moselle

“BIBLIOTHÈQUE EN SCÈNE” Behren-lès-Forbach, 4 mai 2022, Behren-lès-Forbach. “BIBLIOTHÈQUE EN SCÈNE” Behren-lès-Forbach

2022-05-04 15:30:00 15:30:00 – 2022-05-04

Behren-lès-Forbach Moselle Behren-lès-Forbach Dans le cadre de la manifestation départementale “Bibliothèque en scène” organisé par la Direction de la Lecture Publique et des Bibliothèques. Tout public Entrée gratuite Renseignements au 03 87 13 94 78 +33 3 87 13 94 78 Behren-lès-Forbach

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-04 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Behren-lès-Forbach, Moselle Autres Lieu Behren-lès-Forbach Adresse Ville Behren-lès-Forbach lieuville Behren-lès-Forbach Departement Moselle

Behren-lès-Forbach Behren-lès-Forbach Moselle https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/behren-les-forbach/

“BIBLIOTHÈQUE EN SCÈNE” Behren-lès-Forbach 2022-05-04 was last modified: by “BIBLIOTHÈQUE EN SCÈNE” Behren-lès-Forbach Behren-lès-Forbach 4 mai 2022 Behren-lès-Forbach Moselle

Behren-lès-Forbach Moselle