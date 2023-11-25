- Cet évènement est passé
Lectures pour les pitchouns Bibliothèque Duranti Toulouse
Catégories d’Évènement:
Lectures pour les pitchouns Bibliothèque Duranti Toulouse, 25 novembre 2023, Toulouse.
Lectures pour les pitchouns Samedi 25 novembre, 11h00 Bibliothèque Duranti
Lectures – 0-6 ans
Samedi 25 novembre à 11h
Bibliothèque Duranti
Bibliothèque Duranti Bibliothèque Duranti, Toulouse Toulouse 31000 Capitole / Arnaud Bernard / Carmes Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.bibliotheque.toulouse.fr/agenda-culturel/lectures-pour-les-pitchouns/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-11-25T11:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T13:00:00+01:00
2023-11-25T11:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T13:00:00+01:00
Lecture Jeune