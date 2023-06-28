Écoute musicale Bibliothèque Duranti Toulouse Toulouse
Catégories d’Évènement:
Écoute musicale Bibliothèque Duranti Toulouse, 28 juin 2023, Toulouse.
Écoute musicale Mercredi 28 juin, 10h30 Bibliothèque Duranti
ÉVÉNEMENT ANNULÉ
Bibliothèque Duranti Bibliothèque Duranti, Toulouse Toulouse 31000 Capitole / Arnaud Bernard / Carmes Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.bibliotheque.toulouse.fr/agenda-culturel/ecoute-musicale-2/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-28T10:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-28T12:30:00+02:00
2023-06-28T10:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-28T12:30:00+02:00
Atelier Tout public
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda
Toulouse Haute-Garonne